The new job of Jacob Rees-Mogg demonstrates that this is a reshuffle made in Boris Johnson’s image.

The new job of Jacob Rees-Mogg demonstrates that this is a reshuffle in Boris Johnson’s image.

Boris Johnson’s treatment of his fellow Old Etonian reveals a lot about how he sees a way out of his current Partygate difficulties.

Despite the fact that critics compared Boris Johnson’s mini-reshuffle to rearranging deckchairs on the Titanic, one big winner was given a new berth and a new job on the bridge.

Some may see Jacob Rees-Mogg’s new role as “Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency” as a step down from his previous position as Leader of the House of Commons (which included one of the largest office suites in the building).

Rees-Mogg, on the other hand, has been promoted to full Cabinet member for the first time.

He also gets to work on policy rather than just Parliamentary procedure, which he’s wanted for a long time.

He reports to the Prime Minister, not another minister, and has a cross-Whitehall remit.

In many ways, Rees-Mogg’s promotion demonstrates that this is a reshuffle designed in the Prime Minister’s image, one that confirms rather than changes his leadership style.

Because of the lack of women in top positions, the changes were quickly dubbed a “he-shuffle,” but Johnson’s treatment of his fellow Old Etonian says a lot about how he operates and how he sees a way out of his current Partygate troubles.

The PM’s admiration for Rees-Mogg should come as no surprise, given their many political similarities.

Both men have carefully cultivated a public persona (Johnson the lovable buffoon, Rees-Mogg the amusing young fogey) that has carried them from school to Oxford to Parliament and finally into government.

Both are pro-Brexit activists with a star power among Conservative activists that few of their peers can match.

Rees-Mogg has an uncanny ability to pack a Tory conference fringe, especially among the younger members of the party.

The outgoing Commons Leader’s unashamedly cut-class accent and pinstripes, combined with his references to obscure political history – traits that led David Davis to dub him “the member for the 19th century” – have made him instantly recognisable to a teenage YouTube generation.

Rees-Mogg has also demonstrated a Johnsonian proclivity for blunders, most notably when he claimed during the 2019 election campaign that the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire had failed to use “common sense.”

He is crucial.

