The new omicron symptoms have officially surpassed cough as the most common covid symptom.

New omicron symptoms have surpassed cough as the most common covid symptom.

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are no longer a fever and a new and persistent cough, as cases of the omicron variant continue to rise across Scotland and the UK.

Following the rise of the omicron variant, new research has revealed that fever and cough are no longer the most common symptoms of Covid-19.

The most recent strain of the virus is significantly more transmissible than the previously dominant alpha and delta strains, but it causes less severe illness, according to reports.

It also causes a variety of symptoms, which is why the most common symptoms of covid have evolved as the disease spreads throughout the population.

The public has been told that the most common signs of the virus are a high temperature, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in one’s sense of smell or taste since the pandemic began.

According to The Mirror, the omicron variant causes symptoms similar to a common cold, such as a runny nose, scratchy throat, and a sore head.

51.3 percent of people with new cold-like symptoms are likely to have symptomatic Covid, according to the ZOE Covid study.

It comes amid reports that 1.3 million people in the UK, or one in every 50, are at risk of developing long-term covid, the highest number since estimates began.

More than half a million people who first had Covid-19, or suspected they had the virus, at least a year ago are included in this group.

The ONS figures are based on self-reported long covid from a representative sample of people in private households.

The data was gathered in the four weeks leading up to December 6 last year, before the recent surge in coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Long covid is estimated to affect 1.3 million people, up from 1.2 million at the end of October and 945,000 at the beginning of July.

Of the 1.3 million, 892,000 (70%) had Covid-19 for the first time at least 12 weeks ago, while 506,000 (40%) had it at least a year ago.

Dr. Claire Steves is a scientist working on the ZOE COVID Study app.

