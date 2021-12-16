The new rules affect visitors to Glasgow hospitals and care homes.

Visitors to Glasgow hospitals and care homes will have to follow new rules.

The new guidance and measures go into effect at midnight on Friday in order to’stem the flow of transmission, keep businesses and services open, and protect health services from pressure.’

In Scotland, new rules for visiting loved ones in hospitals and care homes are set to take effect this week.

During her update to Parliament yesterday, the First Minister announced a slew of new guidance and measures aimed at combating the new Omicron strain.

To’stem the flow of transmission, keep businesses and services open, and protect against pressure on health services,’ the new guidance and measures go into effect at midnight on Friday, December 17th.

Taking lateral flow tests on a daily basis is now recommended for care home staff.

Individual visits in care homes should not involve more than two households visiting any one patient at a time, according to the government.

Anyone visiting a care facility will be asked to take a test before each visit.

They also recommend that no more than two people visit a patient in a hospital at a time, and that a daily test be performed prior to each visit.

“The best thing any of us can do to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the country is to get fully vaccinated,” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Please schedule your booster trip as soon as possible.

Accelerating vaccination is critical, and I want to reassure the public that the government is committed to doing so.

“At the same time as we speed up vaccination, we must try to slow down Omicron.”

That’s why, albeit reluctantly, we’re proposing some additional safeguards today.

I’m pleading with everyone to heed today’s advice in order to help Omicron slow down while more of us receive our boosters.”