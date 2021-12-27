The new rules for pubs and restaurants in Scotland go into effect today, according to Covid Scotland.

The rules for pubs and restaurants in Scotland go into effect today, according to Covid Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon announced a slew of new measures last week in response to the growing Omicron threat, and they’ll be in effect for at least three weeks in Scotland.

Following the implementation of a wave of new rules on Boxing Day to combat the spread of omicron, more restrictions are in place across Scotland starting today, Monday December 27.

The new safeguards were put in place in hospitality venues to reduce the risk of transmission in “higher risk environments,” and they come after large-event caps were imposed on Sunday.

Scots will be required to order drinks from their table at venues that serve alcohol for consumption on the premises, such as pubs and restaurants, as part of these measures.

One-metre social distancing rules have been reinstated between groups of people, but not within a group, though Scots have been urged to limit groups to three households.

The Scottish Government says the restrictions will be reviewed every three weeks.

“These temporary restrictions are aimed at reducing the spread of Omicron while the accelerated vaccination program takes effect,” said Finance Secretary Kate Forbes.

“I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks, but we need to cut down on our contacts and limit the virus’s spread.”

“We’re investing £375 million in business support, which is a significant sum, to help those who have been affected by cancellations get back on their feet in the coming year.”

“Getting the virus under control is the best way to support business in the long run.”

Please get your boosters and try to stay as close to home as you can right now.”