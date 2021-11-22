The new rules on costs are explained, as well as what the lifetime payment limit means for retirees.

The new rules on costs are explained, as well as the implications for retirees of the lifetime payment limit.

Because of the social care cap, no one will ever have to pay more than £86,000 for their own care in their lifetime.

According to new information released last week, all individuals in England with assets of more than £20,000 will be required to contribute personally to their social care costs before reaching the cap.

“It’s not that the poor pay more than the wealthy.

It’s that poorer people pay the same amount for their care as wealthier people,” Sally Warren, director of policy at the independent think tank The King’s Fund, said, adding that she thought the policy was unfair.

Individual care costs will be capped at £86,000, according to the government, as part of major social care reforms announced in September.

Means-tested social care grants paid for by local governments were expected to contribute to a person’s cap at the time.

People who are less well-off would have been able to reach the cap faster and keep more of their assets.

However, the government announced this would not be the case earlier this week.

It stated that only the amount a person personally contributes to their social care costs will be counted toward the £86,000 cap, not the amount contributed by the government.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the policy would ensure that people “do not reach the cap at an artificially faster rate than what they contribute.”

It claimed that the cap’s “much more generous” means test would be the primary means of assisting those with fewer assets.

Those with assets of less than £20,000 will pay nothing, while those with assets of more than £100,000 will pay a portion of their care costs.

Less wealthy people will have to use a higher proportion of their assets to fund their own care as a result of the policy than those who are wealthier.

People in “Red Wall” areas of northern England, for example, who have no savings but own a home with an average house price of £160,000.

