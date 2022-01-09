The new weekly State Pension rates have been revealed, and they are set to increase in April.

The Department for Work and Pensions has released the new weekly and monthly State Pension rates for 2022; here’s everything you need to know about the payments.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the new weekly State Pension rates, which will begin in April.

Starting April 11, the payments will increase by 3.1 percent, bringing them in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Those receiving the basic State Pension will soon receive £141.85 per week, up from £137.60, and those receiving the full new State Pension will receive £185.15 per week, up from £179.60.

READ MORE – Drinking the same type of drink twice a day doubles the risk of bowel cancer

According to the Daily Record, the new monthly rates for the basic and full new State Pensions are £567.40 and £740.60, respectively.

Following the Royal Assent of the Social Security (Up-rating of Benefits) Act 2021 in November 2021, the increase became public.

Following distortions in earnings statistics caused by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this law temporarily suspended the earnings component of the Triple Lock for one year only.

The State Pension for the fiscal year 202223 was based on the greater of annual inflation or 2.5 percent under the temporary ‘double lock’ rule.

“In taking this decision, the [UK] Government carefully considered the fairest approach for both pensioners and younger taxpayers, many of whom have been hardest hit by the financial impacts of the pandemic,” the DWP said in a statement about the 3.1 percent increase that will take effect next year.

“In addition, we delivered primary legislation last year to increase State Pensions by 2.5 percent, when earnings fell and price inflation increased by half a percentage point,” the department said.

State pensions would have been frozen if we hadn’t taken this action.”

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) also stated that the ‘double lock’ is a one-year response to exceptional circumstances, and that the UK Government will return the earnings component of the Triple Lock next year.

All other benefits will be increased in April in line with the CPI of 3.1 percent, in addition to State Pension payments.

This includes the following items:

Here it is.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.