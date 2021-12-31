The New Year Honours list includes a veteran campaigner and a dedicated community volunteer.

Jennifer Ring and Michaela Collins are among the Glaswegians who have been recognized for their contributions to their communities in the New Year Honours list.

The Director of Operations at Glasgow’s Lighthouse Laboratory and a counselling psychologist who campaigns on behalf of disabled veterans are among the Glaswegians recognized in the New Year Honours list.

Jennifer Ring received a BEM for her work with Disabled Veterans with PTSD and Mental Illnesses, while Paul Fairie received an MBE for his services to the NHS during Covid-19.

Jennifer Ring BEM works as a counselling psychologist for NHS Lanarkshire and also works as a Consultant Psychologist and Service Lead for Veterans First Point Lanarkshire, a statutory organization.

The 36-year-old from Glasgow’s Clarkston provides accessible, credible, and well-coordinated specialist services to veterans and their families in Lanarkshire.

The mission of the organization is to help veterans with all aspects of their lives, including welfare, housing, and mental and physical health.

Jennifer uses her professional skills, compassion, and practical solutions to provide support and advice to the veteran community, often in times of crisis and distress.

She has also aided in the implementation of necessary home adaptations and recovery aids for veterans discharged from hospitals after treatment for service-related conditions.

Graeme Hamilton MBE, Deputy UK Chief Commissioner for Scouts

In recognition of services to youth

For the past 40 years, the 58-year-old Glasgow man has volunteered for Scouting on both a local and national level.

He spent nine years improving Scouting’s youth program across the United Kingdom, affecting hundreds of thousands of young people.

He is responsible for connecting volunteer leadership in the UK with work in safety development and training, and he was a key volunteer in developing and implementing changes to Scouting’s safety procedures.

Graeme has taken the lead in assisting the Scouting Association of the United Kingdom (140,000 adult volunteers and 450,000 young people) in getting its act together.

