The New York Times has published a report on a Pennsylvania state trooper who was involved in four fatal shootings, including two in the midstate.

The New York Times has published an investigative report into a state trooper who has been involved in four fatal shootings, just weeks after a citizens advisory committee issued recommendations on how Pennsylvania should address police-involved shootings.

The Times’ investigation focused not only on Trooper Jay Splain’s record, but also on how state police and other officials investigate officer-involved shootings.

The Times documented two fatal shootings involving Splain in Lebanon County this past November and in March 2020.

The killing in 2020 happened after a car chase.

Charity Thome was shot in March 2020 after Splain forced her car off the road and into a Lebanon County field.

According to The New York Times, county District Attorney Pier Hess Graf, whose husband is a state police corporal assigned to the same barracks as Splain, ruled the Thome shooting justified.

Late in 2020, Thome’s family filed a federal lawsuit.

Jonestown resident Andy Dzwonchyk was assassinated on Nov.

During a struggle in Union Township, Splain allegedly fired as another officer was dragged by Dzwonchyk’s moving car.

The shooting is still being investigated, according to The New York Times.

According to The New York Times, Splain killed a mentally disturbed man who allegedly pointed a gun at him in Lehigh County in 2007.

In Northampton County, Splain killed a disturbed man who had threatened to blow his own head off with an explosive.

According to police, Anthony Ardo was shot while sitting in his car, apparently lighting a firework he was wearing around his neck.

Although the shootings in 2007 and 2017 were deemed justified, The New York Times reported that the investigation into the Northampton County incident was marred by a turf war between the county district attorney and the state police over who should lead the investigation into Splain’s actions.

The Times’ investigators questioned whether the state police should even be involved in trooper shooting investigations.

“We…,” said state police spokesman Corporal Brent Miller to The New York Times.

