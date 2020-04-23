The New Zealand nurse who cared for Boris Johnson: ‘He received the same treatment as any other patient’

In the video that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released after being discharged from London’s St. Thomas Hospital by Covid-19 and in which he thanked the treatment received by all the staff, he made a special mention of Portuguese nurse Luis Pitarma and New Zealand nurse Jenny McGee. In an interview with a television network in his home country, McGee, who works in the intensive care unit, said that Johnson, 55, received “the same treatment as any other patient” and justified that the Prime Minister ” I needed to be there ”, probably knowing that some voices in the United Kingdom have expressed their doubts regarding the need to transfer Johnson to the UCI, where he spent three days. In his video, the Prime Minister thanked these two people for taking care of him and spending “48 hours” at his bedside “when things could have gone any way.”

McGee, 35, who has spent a decade working for the NHS, the British health system, acknowledged that the public mention was “unexpected” and that it left her “in shock”. Likewise, she insisted that the Prime Minister did not receive any special treatment, and that for her specifically, it did not make a difference with respect to the rest of the patients. “He was just another patient we were trying to do our best for,” he said. She also said that she and Johnson spent “a lot of time together” and talked “about New Zealand.”

“We take those who are admitted to intensive care very seriously,” said the professional, adding that for ICU patients “it is something very scary, so we do not take it lightly.” As for the specific care Johnson received, he declined to elaborate but clarified that these were “normal procedures” practiced in an ICU.

McGee, who was born in Invercargill on the South Island of New Zealand, said that while nurses must “keep a cool head” to get patients to “stay the night,” there is also a need for human warmth and comfort. , “Hold hands” with people, who cannot receive visits from their relatives. In fact, he opened up about what he considers the worst part of his job: “It’s heartbreaking to see some patients die without their families.”

The professional, who described everything that happened as “surreal”, also received the congratulations of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, which was a new surprise for her, since Ardern is, she said, “my heroine”. .