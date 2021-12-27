The ‘newly not-young’ are often overlooked, but they could be crucial to Tory and Labour victories.

The circumstances in which the Newly-Not-Young enter this phase of their lives should be flashing warning lights.

We have a tendency to focus on the most obvious, most glaring differences in our politics, and voter analysis by age group is no exception.

The Conservative Party’s problem with young voters, as well as its strong showing among older voters, has been widely publicized.

Labour’s strong lead among the young and its struggle to gain traction and credibility among retirees, on the other hand, are both analyzed and discussed extensively.

These are, of course, important considerations for both parties.

A national party seeking to form a government has an electoral responsibility to consider how to best rally its base and make inroads into the groups it finds the most difficult to reach (while also undermining its opponents).

The electorate can be viewed through the lens of age.

The fact that voter behavior varies so much based on this single variable indicates that it has a direct impact on many of the challenges and priorities that people are thinking about.

Those priorities will invariably clash at times.

This was crudely illustrated when the government raised National Insurance to fund its social care package, effectively taking from the young to give to the old.

It’s easy to lose sight of the large battleground that exists between the two extremes of the age spectrum and the severity of the political differences that exist between them amid the focus on the extremes of the age spectrum and the severity of the political differences that exist between them.

When someone reaches the age where they are more likely to vote Conservative than Labour, it is a clear indicator of who will win an election – when the age drops, the Tories gain, and when it rises, Labour gains.

This isn’t a fictitious average based on whether Labour mobilizes the 18-25s or the Conservatives mobilize the over-65s; it’s a reflection of real political transition and turmoil, particularly among those between the ages of 30 and 45.

The left would like to believe that their young voters will always be left-wing, while the right believes that life will inevitably turn you conservative.

In reality, both theories are fantasies; the former has never happened before, while the latter has.

