The NFL says Eminem can’t kneel, attempting to silence Dr. Dre.

To censor Dr. Dre, the NFL says Eminem can’t kneel.

In the early 2000s, Eminem made a name for himself as a rapper who wasn’t afraid to give the man the middle finger and break every rule set in front of him.

Will he do so in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday?

The Detroit rapper is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, and he is trending as the game begins because he reportedly asked the NFL if he could kneel during his set.

The NFL is said to have turned down the request.

According to reports, the league ensured that “Slim Shady,” as well as fellow artists Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, and Dr. Dre, were included in the lineup.

“We wouldn’t do anything too controversial,” Dre and Kendrick Lamar said.

According to reports, the NFL also went around with Dr.

Dre on the line “Still f— with the beats, still not loving police” from his song “Still DRE.”

And, despite Dre reportedly footing the majority of the (dollar)7 million bill, the league hasn’t budge much on the issue.

So there’s a little bit of intrigue going into the halftime show.

Is Dr.

Is Dre going to be uncensored?

Is Eminem going to take a knee?

And what might the NFL do if they do?

The show is expected to last about 12 minutes, so sit back and enjoy it, especially if the once-always controversial rapper makes another headline.