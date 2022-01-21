The NHS – and Boris Johnson’s political survival – might benefit from a Covid vaccine mandate U-turn.

The NHS – and Boris Johnson’s political survival – may benefit from a Covid vaccine mandate U-turn.

With Omicron cases on the decline, No 10 can now legitimately argue that mass sackings in the NHS would be more harmful than allowing staff to remain unvaccinated.

The big political story in the UK today is an exclusive from i’s Paul Waugh, which could save 70,000 NHS workers from being laid off.

He reveals that the government is “actively” considering delaying the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine for NHS workers.

Health trusts and ministers are increasingly concerned that mass layoffs will wreak havoc on care.

The health service already has 100,000 job openings, and doctors are working to clear a two-year pandemic backlog.

To protect patients and colleagues, the directive that all NHS workers be vaccinated had a clear principle at its core.

The majority of doctors have complied.

There has been a lot of support for the idea that refuseniks should face the consequences, but there has also been some concern about how it will affect staffing and patient safety.

Some doctors warn that pursuing mass dismissals would be self-destructive.

Cynics might argue that a U-turn would be beneficial to Boris Johnson.

As he tries to save his job, the Prime Minister is planning to spend the weekend calling Tory MPs to enlist their help.

Some of his MPs are against mandatory vaccinations, so this is a way for him to highlight the government’s success with the booster vaccination program in the United Kingdom.

However, circumstances have changed.

With Omicron cases on the decline, No 10 can now argue that mass sackings in the NHS would be more harmful than allowing those 70,000 or so employees to remain unvaccinated.

Yes, it’s unfair to colleagues, and it’s also dangerous to some patients who are vulnerable.

However, it is possible that the lesser of two evils is the better option.

Expect a prompt response.

The NHS deadline for getting that first vaccination is in 13 days, so there isn’t much time for No 10 to step in.

