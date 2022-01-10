The NHS Covid crisis is explained: How Omicron staff absences are affecting services, while ventilator figures provide hope

The NHS Covid crisis is explained: how Omicron staff absences are affecting services, while ventilator figures offer hope

Although admissions are still well below last year’s peak, experts warn that health services in some parts of the UK will be strained sooner than in London.

While more than 17,000 hospital beds across the UK are filled with patients affected by Covid-19, at least 16 hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, down from 24 previously.

The Omicron variant has posed unique challenges for the NHS, as it has fueled an increase in hospital admissions while also causing staffing shortages in hospitals and ambulance services.

On Thursday, the number of Covid patients in hospital in the United Kingdom reached 18,454, up from 8,346 on Christmas Day.

However, it is still less than half of the previous winter high of 39,254 on January 18, 2017.

Even better news: the number of seriously ill patients requiring mechanical ventilation has remained stable, at 868 patients versus 838 on Christmas Day.

The number of people on ventilators is still less than a quarter of what it was last winter, when the peak was on January 24.

Meanwhile, in London, where hospital admissions have begun to plateau, there are signs that the Omicron surge is beginning to subside.

Professor Kevin Fenton, the regional director for London for Public Health England, said today that case rates were declining across the city.

“We think we may have passed or are at the peak,” he told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

“I think it’s fair to say that hospitalisations are no longer increasing,” said Dr Raghib Ali, senior clinical research associate at the University of Cambridge’s MRC Epidemiology Unit. “You never know what’s around the corner, but it’s certainly not rising whether you look at admissions or patients in hospitals.”

So far, London’s hospitals have largely avoided declaring critical incidents as a result of the increased workload, but this does not appear to be the case across the rest of England.

The most significant factor in this wave has been covid-19-related staff absences, which are not evenly distributed across England.

“The biggest problem in the NHS is staff absences,” Dr. Raghib Ali said.

Staff absences have started to improve in London, as evidenced by the fact that the last week’s figures were better than the previous week’s.

