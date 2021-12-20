The NHS has issued a public appeal to relieve the strain on vaccination clinics and “reduce huge lines.”

The NHS has launched a public campaign to relieve pressure on vaccination clinics and’reduce huge queues.’

As the public rushes to get their booster shots in the run-up to Christmas, vaccination centers in Glasgow are experiencing ‘unprecedented levels.’

The health board’s warning comes as the number of Omicron cases in the United States continues to rise.

To avoid overcrowding at vaccination clinics, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is urging people to book booster shots online and not arrive early.

Because of the increase in Omicron cases, the health board said their vaccination clinics are seeing “unprecedented levels” of demand.

Over the last week, we’ve written about the long lines outside vaccination clinics, as well as how people were turned away by center staff.

“If everyone sticks to these simple rules, we can all make a difference and help stop long queues,” NHSGGC said today in reiterating the call to Glaswegians to book their booster jabs but asking that they follow certain steps in order to ensure the vaccination process runs smoothly.

NHSGGC is asking members of the public to please follow these five simple steps in order to help reduce queues in the coming days.

“Coming forward to receive the vaccine is one of the most important things we can all do to protect ourselves and others from the virus, especially the Omicron variant,” Anne Harkness, vaccination programme director for NHSGGC, said.

“We are ecstatic that so many people across NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have risen to the challenge, and we thank each and every one of them for their contributions to the virus’s fight.”

“Over the last few weeks, we have increased our vaccination program to unprecedented levels; however, our vaccination centers, like those of many other Health Boards and Trusts across the UK, are experiencing queues – and we need your help to address the issues.”

“Today, we’ve shared five simple steps to help reduce lines, and we encourage everyone to implement them.”

We can make this vaccination program more efficient for everyone if we all do our part.”

The appeal comes less than a week after the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was forced to apologize to booster recipients who had to wait in long lines.

