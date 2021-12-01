The NHS has issued an urgent warning in the wake of the omicron scam that has been circulating in the UK.

Amid an omicron scam circulating in the UK, the NHS has issued an urgent warning.

The new form of the virus, known as omicron, has been designated as a “variant of concern” by the WHO, and as a result, many people are getting their boosters sooner.

Regrettably, scammers are now attempting to take advantage of this, prompting the NHS to issue an urgent warning to those in the United Kingdom.

The NHS has issued an urgent warning in response to a Covid and new variant scam that is circulating in the UK.

Nine cases have been discovered so far in Glasgow and Lanarkshire, with more cases expected to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks.

Cases have already been found in Australia, Brazil, France, and Portugal.

The official NHS UK account issued a warning on Twitter, urging people to be vigilant. One user responded that they received an email urging them to book an omicron specific test, with a link at the bottom of the email.

“Beware of fake NHS emails asking you to order ‘an Omicron PCR test,'” NHS UK warned in a tweet.

We never ask for financial information, so be on the lookout for suspicious emails or text messages.”

Phishing is when a scammer uses links to try to obtain personal information, such as bank account information for a PCR test.

Phishing is when criminals deceive their victims by sending them fake emails, texts, or phone calls.

The goal is usually to get you to visit a website that will either download a virus or steal your bank information or other personal information.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is a government agency in the United Kingdom with the authority to investigate and remove scam email addresses and websites.

They advise that if you suspect a scam, you should report it immediately.

It is free and only takes a few minutes, and by doing so, you will reduce the number of scam messages you receive, make yourself a more difficult target for scammers, and protect others from online cybercrime.

Cybercriminals may contact you via email, text, phone call, or social media, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

They will frequently pretend to be someone (or something).

