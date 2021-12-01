The NHS is dealing with the “biggest ever cancer crisis” as a result of a “deadly cocktail” of delays and a growing backlog.

Due to a “deadly cocktail” of delays and a growing backlog, the NHS is facing the “biggest ever cancer crisis.”

According to a leading oncologist, cancer services in some areas are on life support, and failure to act would result in an “unmitigated disaster.”

According to the National Audit Office (NAO) report on NHS backlogs and waiting times in England, the number of “missing” urgent referrals for suspected cancer during the pandemic could be as high as 740,000, with between 35,000 and 60,000 cancer patients missing their first treatment since the outbreak.

The Covid pandemic resulted in a significant increase in wait times and backlogs in a healthcare system that was already nearing capacity.

By September 2021, there were 5.83 million patients on the elective care waiting list, with 1.95 million on the list for more than 18 weeks and 301,000 on the list for more than a year.

Cancer services in the NHS had returned to pre-pandemic levels by June 2021.

Patients with an urgent GP referral for cancer were more likely to be delayed since the start of the pandemic and up until September this year, with 26% waiting more than 62 days for treatment to begin.

With 57% of patients in Birmingham and Solihull waiting more than 62 days, the Midlands is England’s worst-affected region.

In Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland, 51% waited more than 62 days, while in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, 43% waited more than 62 days.

“Today’s NAO report shows we are in the midst of the biggest cancer catastrophe ever to hit the NHS,” said Professor Pat Price, co-founder of (hashtag)CatchUpWithCancer.

And it appears that the government and leaders of the NHS have their heads buried in the sand.

The regional wait times are dreadful.

“Cancer services in some areas are on life support, and failure to act now will only result in an unmitigated disaster, as every four weeks of delay can mean a.

