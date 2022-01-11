The NHS is keeping an eye on pig heart transplants for humans after a groundbreaking operation in the United States.
Officials in the United Kingdom applaud the groundbreaking surgery, but say there is still a long way to go before it becomes a commonplace option.
After a genetically modified pig heart was transplanted into a 57-year-old handyman with good early results, the NHS declared animal organ transplants for humans to be “a potentially safe and attainable future treatment option.”
The health service is keeping a close eye on the results of the groundbreaking operation in the United States as it considers ways to reduce the waiting list for donor organs.
A man with terminal heart disease was successfully implanted with a genetically modified pig heart for the first time by surgeons in the United States, and he is doing well three days later.
At University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, David Bennett, 57, underwent the seven-hour procedure.
Scientists hailed the procedure as a watershed moment in the search for new organ sources and the application of fledgling gene editing techniques, which could pave the way for thousands of similar procedures around the world.
“This was a game-changing surgery that moves us closer to solving the organ shortage crisis.”
Professor Bartley P Griffith of the University of Maryland Medical Center, who transplanted the pig heart into Mr Bennett, said, “There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients.”
Experts cautioned, however, that it is far too early to declare the operation a long-term success because the organ could be rejected or there could be other complications down the road.
The NHS unit in charge of transplants expressed delight at the news, but warned that “there is still a long way to go before transplants of this kind become a daily reality.”
Experts say that even at this stage, scientists have succeeded in implanting an animal heart into a human heart further than they have ever done before.
“The idea of using non-human hearts for transplantation for heart failure has been around for more than two decades, and this is a remarkable milestone in this journey,” said Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director of the British Heart Foundation.
“Major advances in genetic engineering made it possible to modify the donor pig heart so that it would not be rejected right away.”
These, on the other hand,
A major milestone but questions remain
Whatever happens next, the scientists from the University of Maryland have achieved a major milestone in the quest to use animal organs for human transplants.
They have successfully implanted a pig heart into a human, who is still alive after a few days.
There remains a series of unanswered questions that, in some cases, could take years to clarify. Chief among these is whether the organ may be rejected at a later stage, whether the patient may be vulnerable to pig viruses, and if a heart designed for a horizontal creature can carry out the more arduous task if pumping blood round a vertical one in the longer term.
As such, the NHS, the British Heart Foundation and others were at pains to point out that, even if things continue to run smoothly, it is likely to be some time before we see pig hearts – and other kinds of animal organs – routinely used for human transplants.
Which isn’t too say they’re aren’t extremely keen for it to work, since the potential of these new hearts to solve the acute organ shortage is considerable.
According to our the latest weekly statistics, 5,970 people are currently actively waiting for transplant across the UK, including 313 waiting for a heart.
Furthermore, the NHS estimates that once pandemic pressures subside, we may see waiting lists rise up to the 7,000 level due to the impact of the pandemic on organ donation and transplantation activity.
Waiting times can vary quite significantly dependent on various factors.
Between April 2013 and March 2018, the overall median waiting time for non-urgent heart transplantation for adult patients who were never on the urgent or super-urgent list was mmore than six years.
And, making things even more difficult, about three quarters of all hearts donated in the UK are rejected for transplant – in some cases because they are unsuitable but in part because they cannot reach the patient in time.