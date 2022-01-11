The NHS is keeping an eye on pig heart transplants for humans after a groundbreaking operation in the United States.

Officials in the United Kingdom applaud the groundbreaking surgery, but say there is still a long way to go before it becomes a commonplace option.

After a genetically modified pig heart was transplanted into a 57-year-old handyman with good early results, the NHS declared animal organ transplants for humans to be “a potentially safe and attainable future treatment option.”

The health service is keeping a close eye on the results of the groundbreaking operation in the United States as it considers ways to reduce the waiting list for donor organs.

A man with terminal heart disease was successfully implanted with a genetically modified pig heart for the first time by surgeons in the United States, and he is doing well three days later.

At University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, David Bennett, 57, underwent the seven-hour procedure.

Scientists hailed the procedure as a watershed moment in the search for new organ sources and the application of fledgling gene editing techniques, which could pave the way for thousands of similar procedures around the world.

“This was a game-changing surgery that moves us closer to solving the organ shortage crisis.”

Professor Bartley P Griffith of the University of Maryland Medical Center, who transplanted the pig heart into Mr Bennett, said, “There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients.”

Experts cautioned, however, that it is far too early to declare the operation a long-term success because the organ could be rejected or there could be other complications down the road.

The NHS unit in charge of transplants expressed delight at the news, but warned that “there is still a long way to go before transplants of this kind become a daily reality.”

Experts say that even at this stage, scientists have succeeded in implanting an animal heart into a human heart further than they have ever done before.

“The idea of using non-human hearts for transplantation for heart failure has been around for more than two decades, and this is a remarkable milestone in this journey,” said Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director of the British Heart Foundation.

“Major advances in genetic engineering made it possible to modify the donor pig heart so that it would not be rejected right away.”

These, on the other hand,

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Pig heart transplants for humans are being monitored by NHS after groundbreaking US operation