The NHS trust distances itself from a private ‘breathlessness clinic’ run by an ‘anti-vax’ doctor who charges £500 per hour.

After a doctor said he will refuse the Covid jab because he has “natural immunity,” King’s College Hospital said it neither endorses the clinic nor its treatment.

At his “Breathlessness Clinic” on Harley Street, the intensive care doctor who told Health Secretary Sajid Javid that he refuses to have the Covid vaccine because he has “natural immunity” from infection has been charging private patients £500 an hour.

While working in the NHS, Dr. Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital (KCH) in London, has been a director at the clinic for almost four years.

According to his personal website, he uses a “health medicine” approach that is “research-based and takes a deep dive into your physiology to create an individually tailored program that is complementary to other medical practices.”

Among other holistic approaches to health and wellbeing, Dr. James offers a “sleep school” and a “human performance programme” for “getting yourself on a positive trajectory, more powerful, more centred, more connected, to help you achieve what you want, in the way that you want”.

Each consultation will cost between £300 and £500.

Dr. James has been a physician at KCH for ten years, but the hospital has now distanced itself from him.

“We don’t run or endorse the clinic in question, or the treatments on offer,” a spokesman told me, “so any and all questions about this service should be directed to Dr James.”

He also sees patients at the HCA Healthcare-run London Bridge Hospital, where he has worked since 2013.

A 30-minute consultation costs £250, and Dr. James says that for an initial consultation, two appointments are required, with all payments made in advance or by card at the time of the appointment.

When a significant amount of advice or organization is required, he says, “telephone or email advice is likely to be charged.”

Dr James infuriated NHS staff when he told Mr Javid that “the science isn’t strong enough” when it comes to vaccines, and that he has refused to have a Covid jab because he has enough antibodies from being infected with the virus previously.

Last Friday, while visiting the intensive care unit (ICU) at King’s, the Health Secretary inquired.

