The NHS website is down, and the Covid booster booking site is down, following a pledge to vaccinate all over-18s by the end of the month.

After a pledge to give the vaccine to all over-18s by the end of the month, the NHS website crashed.

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement that boosters will be given to all over-18s by the end of December in a massive ramping up of the program to fight Omicron, the website went down for the second time.

Anyone attempting to log on was placed in a queue shortly after 8 a.m., and the website went down at 8.15 a.m., with a message stating: “The NHS website is currently experiencing technical difficulties.”

We’re working to get to the bottom of this.

“I appreciate your patience.”

Shortly after Mr Johnson’s televised address urging eligible people to “get boosted now,” the NHS website experienced “technical difficulties.”

After warning of a “tidal wave of Omicron” that could result in “very many deaths,” the Prime Minister urged the nation to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said Britain “must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection” in a pre-recorded address to the country on Sunday evening, setting a new deadline of immunizing everyone over the age of 18 by the new year.

He claimed that scientists had discovered that being fully vaccinated is “simply not enough” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus mutation, and that the NHS could be overwhelmed unless a rapid mass booster campaign is launched.

Thousands more vaccinators will be trained, and additional vaccine sites and mobile units will be established. Clinic hours will be extended to allow people to be vaccinated at all hours of the day and on weekends.

The army will also assist with the emergency rollout, which will take place around the clock.

“Do not think Omicron can’t hurt you, can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill,” Mr Johnson said from Downing Street.

“In South Africa, hospitalizations have already doubled in a week, and we have Omicron patients here in the UK right now.”

“At this time, our scientists are unable to say whether Omicron is more severe.

“And even if that were true, we already know it’s so much more transmissible that a wave of Omicron through an unboosted population would risk a level of.

NHS website down: Covid booster booking site crashes after pledge to give jab to all over-18s by end of month