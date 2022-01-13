The night before the Queen sat alone in mourning for Prince Philip, ‘Downing Street staff drank and danced.’

According to reports, a staff member was sent to fill a suitcase with wine for the events, which lasted ‘past midnight.’

The night before Prince Philip’s socially distant funeral, Downing Street staff danced and drank alcohol until the early hours of the morning at two boozy parties, according to reports.

According to The Telegraph, advisers and civil servants gathered for two leaving events for colleagues just hours before the Queen was photographed sitting alone during the service in St George’s Chapel on April 17th.

The two gatherings were said to have started in separate areas of the complex before merging as the night progressed.

Charing Cross station allegedly dispatched a staff member with a suitcase to go shopping for wine at a supermarket on the Strand.

Indoor socializing with people from outside your household or bubble was prohibited at the time.

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 9, the country was also in mourning.

According to a No 10 spokesman, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not in Downing Street on the day of the gatherings.

The new revelations, however, will add to the pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who is under fire for attending a garden party in Downing Street in May 2020.

According to The Telegraph, two farewell events were held for Mr Johnson’s director of communications, James Slack, and one of the Prime Minister’s personal photographers.

Mr Johnson’s head of operations, Shelley Williams-Walker, was said to be in charge of the music.

According to The Telegraph, all three have declined to comment.

