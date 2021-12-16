The sign at a Philadelphia Popeyes that says “no homeless people allowed inside the store” has drawn a lot of attention.

The sign at a Philadelphia Popeyes that says “no homeless people allowed inside the store” has gotten a lot of attention.

A sign at a Philadelphia Popeyes that reads “no homeless people allowed inside the store” has sparked outrage.

Robert Moran is a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS).

Bryan Fuller, 37, noticed a small printed sign in the front window of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Chestnut Street near 15th that read, “No homeless people allowed inside the store,” as he walked past.

Fuller, who lives with his partner in Rittenhouse Square, was raised in North Carolina’s foster care system and spent part of his childhood in shelters or on the beach.

“You do what you have to do to survive,” he said in a phone interview Monday night.

As soon as he saw the sign Saturday evening, he thought to himself, “I can’t let them get away with this,” so he tweeted a photo of it with the caption, “I have purchased hundreds, if not thousands, of meals for homeless people.”

They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The sign had sparked outrage online by Monday as a result of Fuller’s tweet, and news outlets such as Fox Business and TMZ had covered the story.

According to a spokesperson for “Popeyes corporate” who spoke to TMZ late Monday morning, the sign had been removed.

In an emailed statement Monday night, a representative for Restaurant Brands International, which owns both Popeyes and Burger King, said, “At Popeyes, we are committed to treating everyone with dignity and respect.”

All guests are welcome to dine in our establishments if they follow government health and safety regulations, such as wearing masks.

We’re attempting to determine what’s going on with the franchisee of this restaurant.”

Employees at the Chestnut Street location could not be reached by phone on Monday evening.

Fuller clarified that he was not advocating for people to be permitted to break the law at work.

Fuller, a liberal who supports “Criminal Justice Reform, LGBTQIA, BLM, Stop Asian Hate, BidenHarris,” said in his Twitter bio that he is disgusted by the suffering caused by crime in Philadelphia.

“I regret voting for our current mayor,” Fuller said, adding that he didn’t vote in the district attorney election because he couldn’t bring himself to do so because he didn’t want to vote to reelect Larry Krasner…

