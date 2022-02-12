The Northern Ireland Peace Agreement is in jeopardy, but Boris Johnson seems unconcerned.

The Northern Ireland Peace Agreement is in jeopardy, but Boris Johnson appears unconcerned.

One of Britain’s most illustrious diplomatic achievements is collapsing, and the government shows no signs of noticing.

Boris Johnson and his ministers strut around Europe’s capitals giving speeches about defusing the Ukraine crisis, oblivious to the fact that Northern Ireland is devolving into a failed state in a permanent state of crisis.

Johnson made no comment when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), pulled his party out of Northern Ireland’s devolved government last week, collapsing the power-sharing administration.

That should not have come as a surprise, given the British government’s actions and inactions over the past few years, which have done much to undermine the Belfast Good Friday Agreement of 1998, which ended the violence.

Given that Sinn Féin is expected to win the most seats in the Assembly election in May, and the DUP opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol, a power-sharing executive in Belfast may never be revived.

The delicate compromise between unionists and nationalists, Protestants and Catholics, which was one of British diplomacy’s historic successes, is crumbling, and the British Government shows no signs of noticing.

“The Westminster government has, over the last two years, appeared to many to have been willing to see division develop over the Protocol for its own reasons,” writes Alan Whysall, an ex-civil servant at the Northern Ireland Office now at the Constitution Unit, a blog on Northern Ireland politics.

It appears to have strayed from successive British governments’ traditional role of working to foster constructive politics in Northern Ireland in close collaboration with Dublin.”

According to Whysall, if the British government “does not change its approach significantly,” “it is difficult to have any great confidence that power sharing government can be restored – and once gone, given the current conditions of polarization, it will be much harder to get back […] The foundations of the BelfastGood Friday Agreement are in serious danger of crumbling.”

Johnson destabilized Northern Ireland politics by making the Protocol the main point of contention with the EU.

The DUP had previously reluctantly accepted the Protocol, but this had cost them political capital.

