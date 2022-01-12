The number of COVID-19 cases in India’s capital has risen dramatically.

According to authorities in New Delhi, over 27,000 new infections have occurred in the last 24 hours.

DELHI, NEW

As the number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to rise, the capital, New Delhi, saw the largest daily increase of the current third wave of the pandemic on Wednesday.

According to official government data, there were 27,561 new infections in New Delhi in the last 24 hours.

The number of cases reported in the capital on Wednesday is the second-highest daily increase since April of last year, when the country was hit by a devastating second wave, with many hospitals suffering from oxygen shortages.

A large number of medical staff, police officers, and even political leaders have tested positive in the latest COVID-19 wave, which is thought to be driven by the omicron variant.

On Wednesday, local news broadcaster NDTV reported that 42 employees at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s New Delhi headquarters tested positive for the virus, with many of those infected being sanitation workers.

Along with New Delhi, Maharashtra in western India has seen a massive increase in daily cases, with over 46,700 new infections reported as of Wednesday evening.

Over the last day, India has recorded 194,720 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to over 36 million.

According to the most recent official figures, the national death toll now stands at 484,655, with 442 new fatalities.

The country’s case positivity rate jumped from 1.1 percent at the end of December to 11.05 percent in January.

12, according to the Ministry of Health.

So far, 4,868 cases of omicron have been reported in 28 Indian states.

So far, 1.53 billion doses of vaccines have been administered across the country, with the 15-18 age group recently included in the vaccination campaign.