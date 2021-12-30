The number of COVID-19 cases in Zambia is at an all-time high.

The daily COVID-19 case count in Zambia is at an all-time high.

Large gatherings and employee numbers at workplaces are to blame for the surge, according to the health minister, who also warns of tighter restrictions.

Zambia’s capital, Lusaka

Zambia recorded a new high for daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 5,255 cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

Large gatherings and employee numbers at workplaces, according to Health Minister Sylvia Masebo.

However, she went on to say that some businesses have been taking precautions against the virus.

“Churches, for example, have been cooperating beyond the one-hour measure against COVID-19,” Masebo said, referring to a measure that restricts churches to three one-hour meetings per week.

“The government will announce revised measures to ensure strict enforcement” of the rules in the coming days, she added.

During a routine pandemic update in the capital Lusaka, Masebo said the new cases were tracked out of 16,774 tests conducted.

She said the country had ten new deaths in the same time period, and that nine of the ten had not been vaccinated.

“With the new cases, the positivity rate has increased to 31%.

In the next 48 hours, all government offices must be fumigated, and the private sector should consider doing so as well.”

In total, 243,638 cases have been reported in the country, with 214,209 cases recovered and 3,726 deaths.

A total of 1.2 million adult citizens have been fully vaccinated, out of a total of 3.6 million.

Masebo went on to say that 316 people were admitted to isolation centers, with 119 of them requiring oxygen.