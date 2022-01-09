The number of Covid cases is still rising, but early signs suggest that infections are slowing in some age groups, according to the ONS.

The ONS reports that while the number of Covid cases is still rising, early signs suggest that infections are slowing in some age groups.

In the current wave of infections, there are growing hopes that the UK will avoid a spike in severe Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The spread of Covid-19 in London may be slowing after the government resisted calls to impose additional restrictions beyond Plan B over the holiday season.

Infections were on the rise in the capital, which was the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak, but the Office for National Statistics (ONS) discovered that cases in London may have stopped rising in the last few days of 2021.

However, statisticians said it was too early to suggest a change in the overall trend, with the percentage of people testing positive in all regions of England rising in the week to December 31.

Infections were also up among all age groups in England, according to the latest ONS Covid-19 data, but early signs from the final days of 2021 suggest they may no longer be increasing among secondary school-aged children.

A total of 178,250 lab-confirmed cases were reported in the UK on Friday, with the UK Health Security Agency reporting that the number of new infections is increasing by 3 to 6% every day in England.

The latest R number for England, which indicates the virus’s infectiousness, is between 1.2 and 1.5.

This is an increase from the previous range of one to 1.2 on December 23.

According to the ONS, 6% of the population in England, or one in every 15 people, had the virus in the week ending December 31. Cases were lower in the other UK nations, with one in every 20 people in Wales and Scotland, and one in every 25 in Northern Ireland, testing positive.

“The Omicron variant continues to be the dominant variant across all four UK countries where infections have continued to increase rapidly,” said Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the ONS Covid-19 Infection Survey.

Infections compatible with the Delta variant have been declining at the same time.

“While infections have increased across the board in England, there are some early signs that infections are declining in some age groups, including secondary school students.”

As schools reopen after the holidays, we’ll keep a close eye on this.”

The likelihood of a surge in severe Covid-19 cases and deaths in the UK is increasing.

