The number of Covid deaths in the UK has risen to 438, the highest daily total since February 2021.

A total of 94,432 cases were reported in the country, which is about 10,000 more than the previous day.

Because of the reporting lag, Tuesday’s numbers could be higher.

According to the Covid-19 Government figures, there were 19,450 people in hospital in the UK on January 17th.

Although the total has risen slightly in the last two days, it is down 2% from the previous week.

On January 18, 2021, the daily cases reached a high of 39,254.

On 14 January, the most recent UK-wide figure available, there were 1,892 Covid-19 hospital admissions.

This is a 5% drop from the previous week.

