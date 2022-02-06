The number of Covid patients admitted to the ICU has dropped from 400 at the peak of the second wave to just 20 per day.

The number of Covid patients admitted to the ICU has dropped to just 20 per day, down from 400 at the peak of the second wave.

According to new data, Omicron does not cause serious illness in the majority of vaccinated Brits.

According to The Sunday Times, the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre found only 19 ICU admissions on January 23.

At the height of the second wave, in January of last year, 400 people were admitted per day.

Professor David Harrison, the centre’s head statistician, said that despite the reporting delay, the number of patients at the end of January will still be in the 20 to 30 range.

Another ray of hope comes from the fact that 425 patients in England are on mechanically ventilated beds, the lowest number since July 11.

This is in stark contrast to last January 23, when there were over 3,700.

“The Omicron wave saw a huge rise in cases, and a moderate rise in hospitalizations,” said Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, a leading statistician.

Despite this, ICU admissions have remained flat and are now rapidly declining.

“Because more than half of ICU admissions are unvaccinated, this suggests a virus that is intrinsically milder rather than simply increased protection from vaccination.”

Although Omicron is the most common strain in the UK, most people who contract it experience cold-like symptoms.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

According to the report, Omicron patients in the ICU have a median age of 63, which is five years older than Delta patients.

Unvaccinated over-70s are 58 times more likely than those who have had three vaccinations to be admitted to intensive care.

In December, unjabbed Brits made up 61% of intensive care admissions.