The global number of deaths linked to the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 this Saturday, while confirmed cases of Covid-19 are expected to reach the figure of 3 million in the coming days, according to a Reuters balance.

The count of the American Johns Hopkins University also collects since that death barrier has been overcome. Specifically, after 20:00 (Madrid time) it marked 200,698.

More than half of the fatalities have been registered in the USA, Spain and Italy. .