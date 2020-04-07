The number of deaths from coronaviruses in Catalonia continues to drop: 148 deaths in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus deaths continue to decline in Catalonia: 148 deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours due to the pandemic, bringing the total number to 2,908 deaths. As for the positive cases, this Monday there were 1,499 people infected by Covid-19.

According to these data, the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat of Catalonia has confirmed that there are a total of 28,323 people infected with the coronavirus in the community. Also, within the total number of infected 4,345 health professionals are counted.

Since the health crisis began in Catalonia, a total of 2,391 patients have been registered who have had to be admitted to a serious state of health and, on the other hand, Health has confirmed through a statement that there have already been 10,738 hospital discharges of people infected with coronavirus. .