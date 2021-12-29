The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached an all-time high of 265,000 per day.

With 265,000 new cases of COVID-19 being reported every day in the United States, it has reached a new high.

The Associated Press’ KATHLEEN FOODY contributed to this report.

CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was introduced, new cases of COVID-19 in the United States have reached an all-time high of over 265,000 per day on average, owing largely to the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the previous record was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January.

The virus’s fast-spreading mutant version has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to curtail or cancel celebrations just weeks after it appeared that Americans were about to enjoy a relatively normal holiday season.

Thousands of flights have been canceled due to virus-related staffing shortages.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Americans in hospitals with COVID-19 is around 60,000, or about half of what it was in January.

While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind case numbers, the figures could reflect both the vaccine’s protection and the possibility that omicron isn’t making people as sick as previous versions.

COVID-19 deaths in the United States have increased from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500 in the last two weeks.

This week, several European countries, including France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and Spain, reported record case counts.