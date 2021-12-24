The number of Omicron cases in Scotland has more than doubled as a result of the results backlog, according to statistics.

As a result of the results backlog, the number of Omicron cases in Scotland has more than doubled, according to statistics.

3,832 confirmed cases had been reported as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases of the new variant to 6,154.

According to Scottish Government figures, the number of cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has more than doubled in Scotland.

3,832 confirmed cases had been reported as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases of the new variant to 6,154.

The increase, according to the figures, was caused by a backlog of genotyping results received by Public Health Scotland in mid-December.

The number of people diagnosed with the new strain in hospitals has nearly doubled, from 24 on Thursday to 42 on Friday.

Since Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen by 7,076 cases, with 10 more deaths.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

It means that the daily death toll for Covid-19 in Scotland is 9,822, based on people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, the daily positivity rate was 14.6 percent on Friday, up from 12.7 percent the day before.

On Wednesday, 536 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals, down four from the day before, and 34 people were admitted to intensive care, down four from the day before.

So far, 4,378,172 people have gotten their first dose of Covid-19, 4,006,076 have gotten their second dose, and 2,841,703 have gotten their third dose or booster.

The news comes just 24 hours before many Scots are expected to meet up with loved ones for Christmas, and one of the country’s top clinicians has emphasized the importance of staying safe.

“The Omicron variant is coming,” national clinical director Jason Leitch said on Friday. “But behavior and vaccines are keeping it at bay a little.”

“However, tomorrow is critical, because if we throw caution to the wind, it will find a way to infect those who gather.”

“Try to (meet) carefully, test before meeting others, and get vaccinated.”