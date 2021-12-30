The number of Palestinians imprisoned for life by Israeli authorities now stands at 547.

On Wednesday, an Israeli military court in Ofer, west of Ramallah, sentenced Youssef Zuhour to life in prison.

Palestine, RAMALLAH

According to a Palestinian rights group working on prisoner issues, the number of Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment by Israeli authorities has risen to 547.

The figures were arrived at after Youssef Zuhour was sentenced to life in prison by an Israeli military court in Ofer camp west of Ramallah on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

According to the PPS, the decision against Zuhour, 24, included an additional 15 years in prison and a fine of 1.5 million shekels (approximately (dollar)483,000.

Zuhour, a native of Hebron in the southern West Bank, is the third prisoner sentenced to life in December, following Qassem Asafra and Nasir Asafra, both of whom are from the same city.

According to the PPS, all three convicts were apprehended in August 2019 and their homes were demolished by Israeli forces as part of a “collective punishment” policy.

The three were convicted for their roles in an operation in early August 2019 that resulted in the death of an Israeli settler north of Hebron, according to the Prisoners Information Office, a Gaza-based NGO.

According to institutions concerned with prisoners’ affairs, there are around 4,550 Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons, including 32 women, 170 children, and 500 administrative detainees.

Administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to hold a detainee without charge or trial indefinitely.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned this piece.