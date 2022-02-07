The number of patients on NHS waiting lists is expected to double by 2028, with some having to wait until then.

The number of people on NHS waiting lists could more than double, with some having to wait until 2028 for treatment.

Pamela Leonard, an artist, has been waiting for a new hip for more than five years.

Pamela is 65 years old, in constant pain, and nearly bedridden.

Her hip dislocates several times a day, and she can only stand for ten minutes at a time.

She suffers from disorientation and confusion as a result of the powerful painkillers she takes, and she runs the risk of becoming addicted to opioids.

Pamela’s GP in Holyhead, Anglesey, told her that the only way to fix her hip right now is if she falls and breaks it.

Russell, Pamela’s son, is a big supporter of the NHS, but he’s so upset about his mother’s “ongoing nightmare” that he’s started a GoFundMe page to raise the £15,000 Pamela needs to pay for her surgery privately.

Thankfully, Pamela’s case is extreme.

However, while working on a new program for Radio 4, I came across many more heartbreaking cases of people stuck on waiting lists, suffering.

A 34-year-old family member requires heart surgery and has waited three years for his procedure.

He is constantly afraid of having a fatal heart attack.

A retired nurse in Norfolk, for example, is facing a four-year wait for a knee replacement.

The tales continue.

You’ve probably heard your own version.

One of the stories could be about your own situation.

Because there are so many people on waiting lists.

They’ve reached unprecedented levels.

Officially, six million people in England and another 1.2 million in the rest of the UK are awaiting their turn. This amounts to more than a tenth of the population.

Northern Ireland has the worst backlog, with one in every four people on hold.

All of the people on the waiting lists are now caught in the middle of a battle between No. 10 and the Chancellor.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, was set to announce yesterday how the NHS would address the backlog.

The NHS Elective Care Recovery Plan, however, has been delayed after ministers failed to sign off on the draft document.

According to insiders, the Treasury will not give its approval until it receives assurances on specific “tough targets” that it is seeking in exchange for funding.

The government has stated that it will spend £8 billion to clear the backlog over the next three years.

Not surprisingly, Chancellor Rishi Sunak wants that money spent as efficiently as possible.

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, blames Omicron for the delay.

And there’s more.

In the near future, the waiting list may nearly DOUBLE to 13 million people.

During Covid, millions of people were afraid to go to the doctor.

For example, we know there were 240,000…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.