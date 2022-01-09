The number of people killed by flooding in Brazil has risen to 26.

According to the authority, the natural disaster has affected over 715,600 people in Bahia state, with nearly 63,000 people being evacuated.

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina)

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Bahia, Brazil’s northeastern state, has risen to 26, with 715,634 people affected by the natural disaster as of late Monday.

In a statement, the local Civil Defense and Protection Observatory said that 26 people have died as a result of the continuous rains since November, with 518 people injured.

According to the report, 30,915 people have lost their homes and 62,731 have been forced to flee their homes.

A state of emergency has been declared in 154 cities in the state, which has a population of over 15 million people, according to the statement.

As a result of the flooding, at least 37 cities in southern Bahia have been completely submerged.

Governor Rui Costa of Bahia said the state was hit by COVID-19 and a natural disaster at the same time, and that all vaccines and medication in some cities were rendered useless.

On January 1st,

1. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that the Latin American country had approved relief loans totaling 700 million Brazilian reals ((dollar)125.6 million) for flood-affected areas.