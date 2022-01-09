The number of people killed in a suspected gas leak explosion in China has risen to 16 people.

The death toll from a suspected gas leak explosion in China has risen to sixteen.

According to local media, a canteen collapsed after a blast on Friday, trapping more than 20 people.

On Saturday, local media reported that the death toll from Friday’s blast in China, which was caused by a suspected gas leak, had risen to 16.

According to the daily Global Times, the blast caused a canteen in China’s southwestern Chongqing municipality to collapse on Friday afternoon, trapping more than 20 people.

Ten people were injured, one of whom was in critical condition.

To conduct search and rescue operations, approximately 260 rescue personnel and 50 vehicles were dispatched.