The number of people on remand in prison is at an all-time high, according to the Covid backlog, which dates back to 2010.

The number of people on remand in prison has reached an all-time high, according to the Covid backlog.

According to data, 5,000 people have been held in prison for longer than the legal custody time limit while awaiting trial.

According to data analysis, the number of people in custody awaiting trial or sentencing has increased since 2010, while the population of sentenced inmates has decreased since 2006.

The lowest sentenced prison population since 2006 was recorded during the pandemic in March 2020, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice.

The figure has remained relatively constant since then.

Simultaneously, the number of people on remand awaiting trial has reached its highest level since 2010, and the number of people awaiting trial has reached its highest level since 2014.

“A system that was in crisis before March 2020 has since collapsed, and these numbers demonstrate the human cost,” Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said.

“During the pandemic, people on remand in our prisons faced a double disadvantage.

They’ve had to deal with a growing sense of insecurity as their trial dates have been pushed back.

“Second, they’ve been held in prisons where Covid restrictions have been the most severe and longest-lasting.”

According to i analysis, much of the backlog is due to delays in the justice system, which now takes around 600 days on average to complete a trial in the Crown Court, up from around 470 days prior to the pandemic.

The average time for a trial to be completed in the Magistrates’ Court has increased from around 170 to 230 days.

In England and Wales, one in every ten people on remand has been in prison for more than a year, and thousands have been held for longer than the legal limit of six months.

Fair Trials, a criminal justice watchdog, obtained this information from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) following a Freedom of Information request.

To prevent defendants from spending too much time in custody before their trial, a six-month Custody Time Limit (CTL) has been imposed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, CTLs were extended for nearly eight months between September 2020 and June 2021.

However, according to MOJ data as of June 30, 2021, there were 3,949 people.

‘The system has collapsed’ Covid backlog sees number of people on remand in prison at highest level since 2010