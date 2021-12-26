The number of people receiving their first Covid jab has increased dramatically during Omicron, with the under-30s leading the charge.

People aged 18-24, who have been able to get their first dose since June, have seen the greatest increase.

The number of people receiving their first dose of Covid vaccine has risen to its highest level in months, as the Omicron variant and Christmas celebrations appear to have sparked an increase in vaccinations among the unvaccinated.

The Department for Health and Social Care reported that during the week of December 15-21, 221,564 first doses were administered in England, up 46% from the previous week, and 279,112 second doses were given out, up 39%.

Young people, however, experienced the greatest increase, with an 85 percent increase in first doses for those aged 18 to 24, and a 71 percent increase for those aged 25 to 30.

More over-60s received their first dose in the week leading up to December 21 than in any seven-day period since early June.

These new figures come as rising Covid cases, fueled in part by the variant Omicron, have forced many people to isolate themselves from family and friends this Christmas, and may have pushed vaccine skeptics to finally get the shot.

According to data from the UK Health Security Agency, while two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine provide strong protection against the Delta variant, their effectiveness against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant has significantly decreased over time.

However, two to four weeks after the booster dose, a third dose provides between 60% and 70% protection against symptomatic Omicron infection.

The Government and NHS England have expanded the booster program and launched a public awareness campaign encouraging people to ‘Get Boosted Now.’

More than 30 million people have already received their third dose, and by the end of the year, everyone who is eligible will be offered a booster.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, stated that “getting your jabs has never been more important,” and praised the recent increase in first and second doses as “excellent.”

“Those initial jabs lay the groundwork for the booster jab to protect against Omicron; two doses are insufficient, and protection must be built jab by jab and once.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

