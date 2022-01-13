The number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits in the United States has increased by 23,000 to 230,000.

Unemployment claims in the United States have increased by 23,000 to 230,000.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased to its highest level since mid-November last week, though it remains low by historical standards.

According to the Department of Labor, jobless claims in the United States increased by 23,000 last week to 230,000.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week fluctuations, increased by nearly 6,300 to nearly 211,000.

Weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, have increased four out of the last five weeks, coinciding with the spread of the omicron variant.

Despite this, the job market has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus recession of last year.

For about a year, unemployment claims had been steadily declining, and they had dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 per week.

According to Oxford Economics economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Kathy Bostjancic, “the rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases.”

“We expect initial claims to gravitate back to the 200k level once the omicron wave passes, but claims may remain elevated in the near term.”

”There are signs that cases of the omicron variant are peaking, which is encouraging.”

In the week that ended January, 1.6 million people received unemployment benefits.

Companies are clinging to employees at a time when finding replacements is difficult.

In November, employers advertised 10.6 million job openings, the fifth highest monthly total since 2000.

In November, a record 4.5 million workers left their jobs, indicating that they are confident enough to look for something better.

The job market has recovered from last year’s coronavirus recession, which was brief but intense.

When COVID-19 struck, governments imposed lockdowns, citizens hunkered down at home, and many businesses shut down or reduced their hours.

In March and April 2020, employers cut millions of jobs, resulting in a 14.7 percent unemployment rate.

The economy was resurrected, however, thanks to massive government spending and, eventually, the introduction of vaccines.

Employers added a record 6.4 million jobs last year, but that wasn’t enough to compensate for the 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020, which was an all-time high.

In November and December of last year, hiring slowed as businesses struggled to fill job openings.

Nonetheless, the unemployment rate dropped last month

