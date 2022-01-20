The number of people who have filed for unemployment benefits in the United States has increased to 286,000, the highest number since October.

Unemployment claims in the United States have risen to 286,000, the highest level since October.

Washington — As the fast-spreading omicron variant continues to disrupt the job market, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has risen to its highest level in three months.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment benefits increased for the third week in a row, rising by 55,000 to 286,000, the highest level since mid-October.

Claims increased by the most in a single week since mid-July.

The four-week average of claims increased by 20,000 to 231,000, the highest level since late November.

According to economists, the Labor Department’s efforts to adjust the numbers to account for seasonal variations may have inflated last week’s claims; unadjusted, applications fell by more than 83,000 last week.

“We could see another week of significantly higher claims before they peak,” Contingent Macro Advisors analysts predicted.

“It’ll be interesting to see how this develops.”

If jobless claims remain above 250,000 as the Fed’s March policy meeting approaches, Contingent believes the Fed will reconsider its plans to reduce its massive stimulus package.

While the fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, Covid-19 deaths in the United States are on the rise, with modelers predicting that 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans will die by the time the wave ends in mid-March.

Since mid-November, the seven-day rolling average for daily new Covid-19 deaths in the United States has been trending upward, reaching nearly 1,800 in January.

19 — still well below the 3,300 mark set in January 2021.

A spike in Covid-19 cases has hampered what had been a promising recovery from last year’s brief but devastating coronavirus epidemic.

Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, had been steadily declining for about a year and had dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week by late last year.

In the week ending January, 1.6 million people were receiving unemployment benefits.

Companies are clinging to their employees at a time when finding replacements is difficult.

In November, employers advertised 10.6 million job openings, the fifth highest monthly total since records began in 2000.

In November, a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs, indicating that they are confident enough to look for something better.

