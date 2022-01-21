The number of people who want to take advantage of Pennsylvania’s nursing loan forgiveness program far outnumbers the funds available.

With more than a month until the deadline, a one-time student loan forgiveness program for Pennsylvania-licensed nurses has drawn more than 4,800 applications. Thousands more have expressed interest in applying.

Because of the overwhelming demand for a chance to win a share of the (dollar)5 million in debt relief available through the Commonwealth’s Student Loan Relief for Nurses program, state policymakers are calling for more funding to reach more nurses.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency’s board administers a program that allows eligible nurses to reduce their debt by up to (dollar)7,500.

Until March 1st, applications will be accepted.

The program’s funding is provided at the request of Gov.

Tom Wolf is benefiting from the state’s share of federal American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds.

However, assuming that each eligible nurse is eligible for the maximum amount of loan forgiveness, Elizabeth McCloud, PHEAA’s vice president of state grant and special programs, told the PHEAA board of directors on Thursday that only 666 nurses will benefit.

Rep. “We’re not even close,” he said.

PHEAA’s board is chaired by Mike Peifer, R-Pike County.

He urged the board to issue a warning to Wolf’s budget secretary, as well as the chairmen of the House and Senate appropriations committees, about the response.

“It would be great if we could find more COVID dollars,” Peifer said.

“Because there isn’t enough right now.”

“I hope the number of interested applicants sends a loud message to our legislature that the [Student Loan Relief for Nurses] program should be expanded to benefit as many hardworking Pennsylvania nurses as possible,” Maria Collett, D-Montgomery County, who serves on PHEAA’s board of directors, said.

According to Wolf’s spokeswoman, he supports the lawmakers’ call for increased funding for this program.

“We’re pleased that our nurses have responded positively to this program,” said Wolf spokeswoman Beth Rementer. “Our nurses are critical to our health system every day, but especially during this pandemic.”

“We not only launched this student loan relief program in honor of their tireless work on the front lines during the pandemic, but we also took the additional step of not taxing student loan forgiveness from this program and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.”