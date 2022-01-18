The number of viruses in Japan is at an all-time high on a daily basis.

Japan’s daily virus count is at an all-time high.

Over 26,000 virus cases have been reported across the country, as the government considers declaring a quasi-emergency in 11 provinces, including Tokyo.

ANKARA

COVID-19 cases in Japan reached an all-time high on Tuesday, as the omicron variant swept the country.

Japan’s health ministry reported more than 26,000 virus cases today, the most since the pandemic began in December 2019.

On August 1, Japan had recorded 25,992 COVID-19 cases.

According to the Tokyo-based Kyodo News, the number was 20 last year.

So far, Japan has reported over 1.9 million virus cases, with 18,434 deaths.

To stop the virus from spreading, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is considering declaring a state of emergency in Tokyo and ten other provinces.

Local governments will be able to impose business hours restrictions in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

The government, on the other hand, intends to “halt the implementation of a government system combining COVID-19 vaccination and testing in an effort to restart economic activity.”

“Under the system that checks whether visitors have been vaccinated twice or have proof of having tested negative for the virus, restrictions for purposes such as dining are eased.”

The scheme also relaxes the spectator attendance limit for large-scale events like concerts,” according to the report.

“It would apply even when areas are placed under a full-fledged state of emergency or a quasi-state of emergency as a way to curb the spread of the virus and normalize economic activities,” the report continued.

Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito of Japan expressed hope for an end to the pandemic on Tuesday.

At a poem recitation event, Naruhito, 61, expressed his hope that “many people will once again travel to and from Japan once the pandemic is contained.”