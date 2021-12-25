The NYPD rookie who gave the lieutenant a lapdance says she’s embarrassed and hasn’t gone to work since the party’dare’ was leaked.

The NYPD rookie who gave the lieutenant a lapdance says she is embarrassed and hasn’t gone to work since the party’dare’ was leaked.

The rookie NYPD cop caught on camera giving a lapdance to a married lieutenant says she’s “embarrassed” and hasn’t returned to work since the video was released.

Vera Mekuli admitted in a video to being the “life of the party” and enjoying “having a good time,” but expressed regret to the lieutenant and his family.

A video from a New York Police Department holiday party appears to show the rookie cop giving her married lieutenant, Nick McGarry, a raunchy lap dance in a bar while a crowd watches.

However, Mekuli claims in the video that she was “unaware” of McGarry’s marriage.

“It was supposed to be for fun, s**ts and giggles,” Mekuli says in the video. “And, you know, I feel like I completely ruined, I guess, his picture as a lieutenant, as a boss.”

While she “can’t recall” the exact circumstances leading up to the lapdance, Mekuli said that she “took on the dares” after hearing “you won’t do this.”

“I grabbed the lieutenant, sat him down, and did a lapdance that is now seen all over the world.”

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen next.”

Mekuli continues by saying that her coworkers have been supportive and that she believes the video was “blown out of proportion” and “got out of hand so quickly.”

Despite the support she’s received, Mekuli says there’s “judgment and shame that shouldn’t be there.”

“I couldn’t summon the courage to return to work, so they agreed to let me work from home for the next week.”

“I’d love to go back,” she says.

However, she is concerned and unsure.

“Now that my name is out there, and my photo is out there,” she says.

“I feel like now everyone will recognize me and say, ‘Oh, that’s the girl.'”

The lap dance was performed by her.'”

The 44th Precinct in New York City serves the southwest Bronx.

Mekuli is said to have joined the force earlier this year.

In the video, the miniskirted cop leans against her superior and wiggles her hips in circles to the bar’s loud music.

She then turns around and straddles one of McGarry’s legs while he places his hands on her thighs and pulls her close.

McGarry slides his hands up to the small of her back, which is exposed by her black crop top, as the rookie cop continues to dance, her arms in the air.

A crowd gathers around them, some holding drinks and phones, while others watch with open mouths.

Someone in the audience yells at one point…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.