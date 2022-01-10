The official COVID-19 death toll in Spain has surpassed 90,000 people.

According to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the government is now considering how to treat COVID as an “endemic virus” similar to flu.

MADRID, SPAIN

The official number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 90,000 on Monday, as the omicron-driven wave continues to surge in Spain.

Over the weekend, another 202 people were reported dead, and hospitals are beginning to feel the strain of the unprecedented number of infections.

In Spain, nearly 16,500 people are being treated for the disease, an increase of more than 2,000 in less than three weeks.

During the same time period, nearly 2 million people tested positive for the disease, accounting for roughly a quarter of the nearly 7.5 million cases reported in Spain since the pandemic began.

While the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths is increasing, it is still much lower than in previous waves, thanks to vaccines and prior immunity.

66,500 people were in hospitals during the worst of Spain’s first devastating wave, with over 1,000 people dying every day.

Similarly, the true COVID-19 death toll in Spain is much higher, as thousands of people died of the disease in the spring of 2020 despite not testing positive for the virus.

Spain’s COVID-19 death toll is at least 115,000, according to data from a study of death certificates conducted by Spain’s National Statistics Agency.

However, before the majority of the population was vaccinated, the vast majority of people died of COVID-19.

Spain’s official death toll has risen from 80,000 to 90,000 in just six months.

According to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as COVID-19 becomes less dangerous for the highly vaccinated Spanish population, the government is now considering treating it as an “endemic virus” similar to the flu.

In an interview with local broadcaster Cadena Ser, he said, “This is a debate that we are already trying to open at a European level.”

According to El Pais, the new system will prevent all infections from being reported.

Instead, like other common viral infections, coronavirus would be closely monitored in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

This paradigm shift, according to Sanchez, will not occur until the sixth wave has passed.

Simultaneously, before changing reporting criteria, Spain would need to reach an agreement with the rest of the European Union.