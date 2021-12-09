The official lineup for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 has been revealed.

Here are the queens of 2022 without further ado.

Fans of Mama Ru have been left wondering (for a very short time) what’s next, with Drag Race UK crowning Krystal Versace as the winner last week and Canada’s Drag Race approaching its grand finale.

But fear not, Drag Race fans: the OFFICIAL line-up for the 14th season of the American series, which is set to premiere on Netflix on January 7th, has finally been revealed, and we are blown away.

A British queen, a “chef,” a nudist, and, for the first time in Drag Race ‘history,’ a cisgender, straight male is one of the competing queens!

1st.

Alyssa Hunter is a young woman who lives in the United States.

Danielle Hunter, a 26-year-old pageant icon from Cantano, Puerto Rico, whose name is derived from famous drag queen Alyssa Edwards and Miss Continental 2000, discovered her love of drag at the age of 16 and has since made a name for herself in the fashion world.

Her runway strut has been compared to Naomi Campbell’s, and she is content to go from scary drag to bespoke, stunning looks in the blink of an eye.

Alyssa also cited her mother, a former Miss Puerto Rico, as a major source of inspiration in her life.

Angeria VanMicheals Angeria Paris VanMicheals Angeria Paris VanMiche

Angeria, who is said to be real-life friends with Drag Race season 11 and All Stars 6 legend Silky Nutmeg Ganache, describes herself as “classic drag done to a flawless standard.”

“You’re going to see some big drag, some good drag, you’re going to get the antics,” Angeria, 27, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Baby, I’m going to scream and roll around on the floor!”

Bosco is a fictional character who appears in the

Christopher Constantino, a 28-year-old drag legend best known for her work as a nudist in club performances, goes by the stage name Bosco.

Bosco, dubbed the Demon Queen of Seattle, claims that monsters from stories are the ones who most inspire her drag.

She hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Washington Drag Race royalty Jinkx Monsoon, the season 5 winner, and win next year’s title.

In an interview with the magazine EW,

