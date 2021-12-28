The founding of South Asia’s oldest political party is commemorated.

The founding anniversary of South Asia’s oldest political party.

The 50th anniversary of South Asia’s oldest political party.

Experts say that as India’s main opposition Congress celebrates its 137th anniversary, the party needs reforms and new blood to revitalize itself.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, DELHI, DELHI, DELHI, DEL

According to experts in India, the Indian National Congress, the country’s oldest political party, needs a better organizational setup and young leaders to return to power after seven years in opposition.

On Tuesday, Congress, the first modern nationalist and secular movement in South Asia, celebrates its 125th anniversary.

The party has ruled for 54 years, since India’s independence 74 years ago, with six of its leaders becoming prime ministers.

According to Ajay Gudavarthy, an associate professor at India’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), people still see the secular Congress as a political alternative to the ruling rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party, which is backed by the ultra-Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“In order to reclaim power in 2024, Congress will need to bring a new vision of welfare, better organizational methods, young leaders, and begin as a mass movement rather than a political party,” he said.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP ousted it from power in 2014, the secular party has suffered electoral setbacks.

Rahul Gandhi, the party’s president, resigned in July 2019, accepting responsibility for the party’s second election loss in 2019.

Since then, his mother, Sonia Gandhi, has served as the party’s leader.

Gudavarthy claimed that the party’s fortunes began to deteriorate in the 1990s after it opted for “neoliberal reforms.”

“They implemented neoliberal economic reforms while maintaining a social democratic vision of inclusive nationalism and secularism.”

“The dissonance between these perspectives is at the heart of its demise,” he said.

Having trouble bringing disparate viewpoints together

According to the expert, the party has been unable to reconcile these two points of view, as evidenced by its lackluster campaigns.

The BJP, on the other hand, supported a neoliberal vision that was free of socialist baggage and aligned with majoritarian and muscular politics.

“It’s also true that the Congress has regained power in a number of large states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra,” he said, noting that the Congress is the only national party to do so other than the BJP.

The Congress is currently in power in the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell