The omertà according to The Triangle

Rarely do you have the opportunity to listen to a journalist expose widespread corruption and the omertà that protects it outside nationalist fences.

Jaume Reixach, director of the research and analysis weekly, El Triangle, did it out loud at the Abirradero brewery in Barcelona on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of said publication. A feat in a society where many journalists and media act as mercenaries in the service of power. He himself had to resign in 1988 from the Diario de Barcelona to censor an article where he denounced for 3%. At that time, the head was owned by the City Council that presided over Pascual Maragall. We had to wait 15 years, for Maragall himself to do it in the Parliament. Although for brief moments, such as the proclamation of the Catalan Republic, years later.

The Triangle was born from that resignation. Since then, the paper weekly has unleashed an unarmed war against corruption, the Catalan omertà, and the clientelistic control of journalists and media that Pujol imposed from the Generalitat based on subsidies and government advertising. Despite his journalistic zeal, Jaume Reixach was never interviewed on TV3.

The account of the corruption of those 30 years is so scandalous and evident, and the collusion with the power so obscene and general, that a series of Netfi would deserve in the manner and manner of “Narcos Mexico.” I do not say it in vain. As I listened to him, the web of corruption and power seemed like another chapter of that series. With the Pujol family in all sauces. Seeing how drug traffickers are paid by politicians, governments, police, judges and the press, only clearly and violently shows what “at home nostra” is done silently among 400 families. In a world where nobody reads, there is enough material to make a similar series. Without violence, but with greater social complicity. The mirror would not resist the return of the image itself.

The cynicism of Pujol, was not born in 1984 with that outburst from the balcony of the Generalitat: «From now on, we speak of morals!», Already in 1960 he projected on Franco, which he would end up doing better than him:

«General Franco, the man who will soon come to Barcelona, ​​has chosen corruption as an instrument of government. It has favored corruption. He knows that a rotten country is easy to dominate, that a man committed by acts of economic or administrative corruption is a servile man. Therefore, the Regime has promoted the immorality of public and economic life. As is done in certain unworthy professions, the Regime ensures that everyone is dirty, all engaged. The man who will soon come to Barcelona, ​​in addition to an oppressor, is a corrupter ».

With what zeal he imitated it! .