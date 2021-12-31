The Omicron peak in South Africa has been declared ‘OVER,’ with the country lifting the Covid curfew just weeks after its discovery.

The Omicron peak in South Africa has passed, with the country lifting its Covid curfew just weeks after the first case was discovered.

With immediate effect, the African country lifted a midnight curfew, claiming that the highly contagious variant’s peak had passed.

According to Al Jazeera, a South African minister stated that the government made its decisions based on the pandemic’s trajectory, vaccination levels, and health-care sector capacity.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Scientists in South Africa were optimistic that the Omicron outbreak was winding down and would be over in a matter of months.

After the variant was discovered, the number of cases skyrocketed from near zero in mid-November to an average of 10,000 daily cases in early December.

Then it plummeted to around 5,000 per day on average.

According to The Times, Francois Venter, a medical professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, predicted that Omicron would be “pretty much gone” from all of South Africa by the end of January if the current rate of decline continues.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who is in charge of the country’s pandemic response, predicted that “nearly every other [country]would follow the same trajectory.”

“If previous variants produced Kilimanjaro-shaped waves, Omicron’s is more like scaling the north face of Everest,” he told The Washington Post.

“Be careful not to extrapolate what we are seeing in South Africa across the continent, or across the world,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control, cautioned.

“We saw a very rapid rise in cases and an early peak — and the indications are that since then we’ve had a remarkable drop,” said Dr. Waasila Jassat of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

According to the latest NICD report, cases nationwide decreased by 20.8 percent in a week from December 18 to December 18.

Cases had dropped by nearly half (46%) in Gauteng Province, with drops of six to forty percent in other provinces.

