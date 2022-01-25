The omicron-specific COVID vaccine from Pfizer is now in clinical trials.

The omicron-specific COVID vaccine from Pfizer has begun clinical trials.

Pfizer has announced the start of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is designed to protect the body against the virus’s omicron variant.

Pfizer and its partner, German company BioNTech, said in a statement that the trials will test the vaccine’s safety, tolerability, and efficacy in healthy adults ages 18 to 55.

COVID vaccines and boosters are still very effective at preventing severe illness, according to officials.

Despite the fact that COVID cases spiked in December and early January in Massachusetts, hospitalizations and deaths never reached the levels seen last winter or in the early months of the pandemic.

The omicron variant is more transmissible than its predecessors, which spread quickly around the world in the last two months.

In a statement, Ugur Sahin, BioNTech’s CEO and co-founder, said that while vaccines still offer strong protection against serious disease caused by omicron, data shows that they are less effective in preventing infection or stopping moderate illness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a statement on Jan.

11 that COVID vaccines may need to be reworked to combat the omicron variant.

COVID vaccines must “elicit broad, strong, and long-lasting immune responses in order to reduce the need for subsequent booster doses,” according to the WHO.

“A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable,” according to the statement.

Pfizer’s head of vaccine research and development, Kathrin Jansen, said that new vaccine trials are being conducted to stay ahead of the omicron variant in case protection against severe disease deteriorates over time.

“In order to stay vigilant against the virus, we need to find new ways for people to maintain a high level of protection,” she said.

“We believe that vaccines based on variants, such as this one, are critical in our efforts to achieve this goal.”

The new clinical trials will look at how 1,420 people from three different cohorts react to different COVID vaccine regimens or the new omicron-specific vaccine.

Some of the participants had previously taken part in a Pfizer study to see if the drug was effective.

