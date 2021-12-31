The omicron surge is a bleak reminder of India’s devastating virus outbreak.

Omicron surge is a bleak reminder of India’s devastating virus outbreak.

In India, Omicron cases have nearly tripled in less than a week, prompting states to increase testing.

Fears of a new coronavirus wave in India are growing by the day as cases of the coronavirus omicron variant rise at an alarming rate.

Omicron infections have nearly tripled in less than a week, highlighting how vulnerable the country of 1.4 billion people remains to the virus, which was ravaged by one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks this year.

According to Health Ministry data, India’s total number of omicron cases has risen to 1,270 from 415 at Christmas. The highest number was recorded in the western state of Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, which includes India’s financial capital Mumbai, over 8,000 infections were reported on Friday, up from under 1,500 the day before.

Since the first case was reported in December, the number of omicron infections in the state has risen to 454.

In public places in Mumbai, gatherings of more than four people are prohibited until at least January.

Between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m., people are prohibited from visiting beaches, parks, and other recreational areas.

The number of daily cases in the capital, New Delhi, has steadily increased, surpassing 1,000 on Thursday with a total of 1,313.

Over the past day, there have been 16,764 cases reported across India, with 220 deaths, bringing India’s total to 34.8 million people, including 481,080 deaths.

According to the government, the increase in cases is being driven by a surge in 22 districts, which has prompted several states to reinstate night curfews.

“There’s been an uptick… cases are now increasing rather than shrinking,” says Dr.

At a news conference in New Delhi, V K Paul, a member of the government’s main policy think tank, the National Institute for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, stated.

He speculated that India’s current surge “could be part of a global rise in omicron variant cases.”

Over 60% of India’s eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to government data.

However, statistics like these will do little to calm fears in a country where a deadly virus is spreading.

