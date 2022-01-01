The Omicron wave is still growing, but the virus is becoming less dangerous, making lockdown arguments more difficult.

Medics believe Omicron is less harmful than previous variants due to vaccination, the virus becoming less harmful, or a combination of the two.

Although the Omicron variant Covid-19 infection wave continues to spread across the UK, there are significant differences that make a lockdown or much tighter restrictions less likely.

The number of Covid patients admitted to hospitals has increased dramatically in recent days, but many of these are due to incidental infections, or asymptomatic patients who are admitted to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for Covid.

However, because the majority of Covid patients – roughly 7 out of 10 across the country – are being treated primarily for the virus, doctors are dismissive of those attempting to falsely claim that Covid is harmless and that people are dying of other illnesses – for example, “with Covid” rather than “of Covid.”

We’re still a long way from the peak Covid admissions total of over 39,000 patients treated in UK hospitals in January of last year.

The difference now is that, unlike a year ago, when almost everything was shut down to focus on Covid, the NHS is attempting to operate “as usual.”

If admissions continue to rise at their current pace well into January, the case for more restrictions in England will become more compelling; however, if they begin to slow in early January, the Prime Minister will undoubtedly breathe a sigh of relief and argue that the UK is on track to follow South Africa in seeing a sharp drop in case numbers and hospital admissions.

Regardless, despite the increase in cases favoring the status quo, there are fewer Covid patients in need of intensive care treatment during this wave.

“Pulling this all together: Despite the massive size of the Omicron wave, we believe it is causing less harm, and harming fewer people than last winter,” Rupert Pearse, a professor of intensive care medicine at Queen Mary University London, said.

This could be due to vaccination, or it could be due to the virus becoming less pathogenic (harmful), or it could be a combination of the two.

“However, Omicron is still causing significant harm to a large number of people and posing significant challenges for the NHS.

If at all possible.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Omicron wave continues to grow but virus now less harmful making lockdown arguments harder to make